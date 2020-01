What a weekend for Hirschi’s Jose Gutierrez!



In leading the Huskies to a tournament title in Snyder, Gutierrez scored ten goals bringing his season total to 23!

He also had four assists.

His performance earns our honor as KFDX Athlete of the Week.



As part of our honor, Jose will appear on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day tomorrow.



The Huskies are back in action tomorrow night at home when they host Bridgeport.