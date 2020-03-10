AOTW: Kamryn Cantwell- former Bowie Lady Rabbit

Congratulations to our Texoma Athlete of the Week Kamryn Cantwell, the former Bowie Lady Rabbit now plays college ball at Southern Oklahoma University.

She earned the great american conference postseason tournament MVP honors this weekend as the savage storm won the conference title.

The sophomore dropped a career high 30-points leading all scorers in the semifinal game.

Cantwell and her team will play in the NCAA Division 2 tournament on Friday.

Athlete of the Week honors means Cantwell will be displayed on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day tomorrow.