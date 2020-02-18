AOTW: MSU’s Mica Schneider

Breaking News
In her last two games she fired up 36 shots, and the results were spectacular.

She earns both the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award.

And our honor as KFDX Athlete Of The Week.

Of those 36 shots, 26 were from beyond the 3-point line, and she made half of them.

Her 31 points against Texas A&M-Commerce were the most the third-ranked lions have allowed to a single player this season.

The 31 points are also a career-high. She followed that up with a 25 point outing in a win over UT-Tyler.

Mica also hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and she didn’t let the rest of her game to disappear.

She also pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Mustangs.

As part of being named KFDX Athlete Of The Week, MSU’s Mica Schneider will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day Tuesday.

