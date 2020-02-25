AOTW: Paige Gallegos, City View

For the first time this year our KFDX Athlete of the Week comes from the diamond.

City View’s Paige Gallegos gave us a glimpse at whats to come this season, and for the next four seasons.



Gallegos is just a freshman, and she batted .500 last week with two homers, including a grand slam.



Paige knocked in six runs and scored four herself.

She also had a double and a stolen base.

Congratulations to city view’s Paige gallegos.

As part of being named KFDX Athlete of the Week, she will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day on Tuesday.