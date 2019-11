Congratulations to our Athlete Of The Week, Notre dame’s Reagan Macha.

Macha helped lead the Lady Knights to the state tournament with 38 kills in the past two rounds of the playoffs.



That brings her season total to 674 kills on the season, and a .471 hitting percentage.

As part of being named the KFDX Athlete Of The Week, Reagan will appear on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day on Tuesday.