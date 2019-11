For the second straight week our Athlete of the Week is Notre Dame’s Reagan Macha.



This time around though I have to introduce her as state champion Reagan Macha.

Reagan helped lead the Lady Knights to a state championship last week.



In two matches her statline reads 38 kills, 20 digs, 5 blocks, 4 aces, and a gold medal.



Congratulations to Reagan and the entire lady knights team.



Macha will once again appear throughout the day tomorrow on the digital billboard on Lawrence road.