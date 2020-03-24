AOTW: Summer Croxton

Although no events were held last week we’ve decided to continue recognizing Texoma athletes during the hiatus created by the COVID-19 suspension of athletics.



Tonight we recognize Graham’s Summer Croxton.



Summer leads Texoma this track season with the best times in the 100-meter, 200-meter and helping the blues post the best time in the 4 by 200 relay.

She posted a 12.46 in the 100 at the Brownwood Bluebonnet Relays.

Summer posted a 25.54 at the Bridgeport Bulls relays.



The Blues posted a 1:46 in the 4 by 200 at Bridgeport.



As part of being named Texoma’s Athlete of the Week, Summer Croxton will appear on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day Tuesday.