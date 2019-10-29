AOTW: Ty Bates, Archer City Wildcat

Once again there were several athletes worthy of athlete of the week this week. For the second time this school year, the honor goes to an Archer City Wildcat.

Quarterback Ty Bates grabs the honor after a week nine performance which saw him rush for two touchdowns and 51 yards.



He also threw for 237 yards and four more scores.



So Bates accounted for 288 yards of total offense and six touchdowns.

Bates also helped the wildcats snap a 2-game losing streak while scoring at least 49 points for the fifth time this season.



As part of being named the KFDX Athlete of the Week, Bates will appear on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day Tuesday.