At a school board meeting on Monday night, Archer City ISD approved the hiring of Bradan Ritchey as the Wildcats head football coach and athletic director.

Ritchey comes to Archer City from Eaton High School, where he served as offensive line coach and special teams coordinator.

A Boyd native, Bradan’s brother Ian is currently the Yellowjackets head coach. Their dad Phillip was a longtime coach, spending time at Boyd and Big Spring among others.

This hire comes after Shad Hanna stepped down as the Wildcats HFC/AD in mid-January to spend more time with his family.