Congratulations to our Athlete of the Week, Windthorst Trojanette Abby Brown!

Abby’s all-around play on offense and defense helped lead the Trojanettes to a pair of district wins last week.



She recorded 18 kills and 39 digs while helping the Trojanettes keep their district title hopes alive.



Windthorst and Archer City meet on Saturday.



As part of being named KFDX Athlete of the Week, Abby will appear on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day on Tuesday.