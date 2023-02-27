This week’s athlete of the week honor goes to Old High’s Alinessa Salinas for her efforts on the soccer pitch!
She has 33 goals this season and her next goal will make her the school’s single season record holder.
by: Tobin McDuff, M.J. Baird
