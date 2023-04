This week’s athlete of the week honor goes to Northside Lady Indian Brooklyn Koch.

In the past six games, Koch swung for a .667 average. Her 14 hits are more than the 11 she allowed from the pitching circle. In 27 innings pitched she’s struck out 65 batters.

Be sure to wave at Koch as she will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawerence Road beginning Tuesday, April 24.