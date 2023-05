This week’s Athlete of the Week honor goes to Midway Falcon Christian Coker for his efforts at the UIL State Track and Field meet in Austin!

Coker returned to the state meet for the third straight year and for the third straight year, he returned home with a gold medal in the triple jump, leaping 44 feet 5.5 inches in the rainat Mike A. Myers Stadium.

As part of receiving our honor, Coker will be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence Road starting Tuesday, May 16.