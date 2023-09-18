This week’s Athlete of the Week honor goes to Hirschi Huskie Jimmell McFalls!
McFalls three for 314 yards in Friday night’s win over Carrolton Rachview, the fifth-best total in school history. He also had three passing touchdowns.
