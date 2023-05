This week’s Athlete of the Week honor goes to Burkburnett Lady Bulldog Natalee Gray for her effort on the softball field!

Gray’s pitching helped the Lady Bulldogs knock off Glen Rose in the area round. She tossed a no-hitter in game one and an eight-inning, four-hitter in a game two win.

As part of our Athlete of the Week honor, Gray will be featured on the digital billard on Lawrence Road starting Tuesday, May 9.