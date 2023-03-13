Bowie’ Kynan DeMoss earned our honor as athlete of the week after his performance on the baseball diamond.
DeMoss is batting .300 on the season, recording 15 RBI.
In the last week, DeMoss pitched 12.1 innings with 10 strikeouts.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Bowie’ Kynan DeMoss earned our honor as athlete of the week after his performance on the baseball diamond.
DeMoss is batting .300 on the season, recording 15 RBI.
In the last week, DeMoss pitched 12.1 innings with 10 strikeouts.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>