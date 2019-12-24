Athlete of the Week: Sky-Lar Embry

Breaking News
Our Athlete of the Week comes to us from the hardwood this week.

Her efforts offensively for the Bellevue Lady Eagles made a critical impact on her teams games. Her stats stood out in the box score as well.

Sky-Lar Embry scored a combined 58 points in two games last week, including dropping 35 in Bellevue’s win over Gold-burg.

The Lady Eagles also beat the Panthers of Saint Jo, and Sky-Lar had 23 in that game, she added a combined 12 steals and 10 rebounds to her stat line as well.

She has helped lead Bellvue to a 9-6 record so far this season, including a 2-0 start to district play. The Lady Eagles next game is Thursday in the Windthorst tournament.

As is the norm, athlete of the week honors earns Sky-Lar the opportunity to be featured on the digital billboard on Lawrence road throughout the day on Monday.

