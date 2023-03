It’s Spring Break which means day games for baseball/softball around Texoma!

At Hoskins Field, Hirschi hosted Old High in a district baseball game. On the softball diamond, Graham welcomed Incarnate Word for a non-district contest while Holliday and state-ranked Henrietta played a district game.

At the college level, Vernon softball hosted NJCAA Region V games against Hill College.

Tobin McDuff has the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!