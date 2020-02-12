Breaking News
BREAKING: Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child

BBB: Childress vs City View, Feb. 11, 2020

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Final Score:

CHILDRESS 51
CITY VIEW 46

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News