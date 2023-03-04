Benjamin played Irion County in the UIL Class 1A boys high school basketball regional semifinals.
The Mustangs won 67-52.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>