Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US
United Regional lost about 80 employees to vaccine mandate
Video
Clay County Sheriff addresses official oppression charges
Video
Josh Duggar trial: Defense rests, prosecution hammers expert witness
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Auto Racing
China 2022
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Golf
MLB
MSU Mustangs
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Vernon College
Wichita Falls Warriors
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – December 7, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Prairie Valley – December 7, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Falls vs Nocona – December 7, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Hirschi vs Peaster – December 7, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Prairie Valley – December 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Wichita Falls vs Nocona – December 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Hirschi vs Peaster – December 7, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Burkburnett vs Rider – December 7, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Wichita Christian vs Prairie Valley – December 7, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: City View vs Seymour – December 7, 2021
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Next Snow Contest
Home for the Holidays
Christmas Came Early
Giving Thanks
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Keeping Texoma Warm
Veterans Voices
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Que – 12-07-21
Video
Top Stories
Juan – 12-01-21
Video
Megan Bolding – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Judge Gary Butler – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Judge Greg King – Holiday Greetings 2021
Video
Lifestyle
Holiday Hot List
Taste of Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-02-2021
Video
Top Stories
Envy Med Spa Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
M. Lynne Designs Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
NB Suits & Tuxedos Holiday Hot List 2021
Video
Immunizations for children
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boys high school basketball: Burkburnett vs Rider – December 7, 2021
Local Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Dec 8, 2021 / 12:24 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2021 / 12:24 AM CST
Close
You have been added to End Zone Extra Newsletter
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Sign Up
Burkburnett hosted Rider for a boys high school basketball game.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
Trending Stories
Police say little girl punched and stomped on after losing her pants
Video
10pm Sportscast – December 7, 2021
Video
United Regional lost about 80 employees to vaccine mandate
Video
Girls high school basketball: City View vs Seymour – December 7, 2021
Video
OSBI identifies man who died after officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Latest News
United Regional lost about 80 employees to vaccine mandate
Video
Clay County Sheriff addresses official oppression charges
Video
URHCS volunteer brings ‘ray’ of sunshine to patients’ day (Healthy You)
Video
More Local News