Boys high school basketball latest state rankings – Jan. 24, 2022

Tobin McDuff has the latest boys high school basketball state rankings.

4A

The Hirschi Huskies remains ranked 18th in the state this week. Click here to watch highlights of their previous game against Vernon.

3A

The City View Mustangs move up a spot to seventh in the state after a win over Jacksboro last week.

1A

The Munday Moguls jump to 24th in the state with wins over Northside and Chillicothe last week.

The Electra Tigers are ranked 23rd and take on Munday on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Midway Falcons sit 20th in the standing.

TAPPS 1A

Christ Academy is Texoma’s highest-ranked team, sitting 3rd in TAPPS 1A.