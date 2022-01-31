Tobin McDuff has the latest boys high school basketball state rankings.

4A

Hirschi moved up three spots to No. 15 in the class 4A state rankings after knocking off rival Burkburnett.

3A

City View has won 13 straight games, most recently a win over Nocona, and the Mustangs remain ranked 7th in the state.

1A

Electra remains unbeaten in district play after a win over Munday, and the Tigers also stay put at No. 23 in the rankings.

Midway is No. 22 in class 1A for the 4th straight week. The Falcons beat Saint Jo, check out the highlights!

TAPPS 1A

The Christ Academy Warriors rose to the top spot as the No. 1 team in the state after a win over Amarillo Holy Cross.