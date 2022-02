TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The boys high school basketball playoff bracket is set for the bi-district round.

Some games are set to tip off on Monday, Feb. 21, others will tip off Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Class 5A Matchups Rider vs Richland

Monday, February 21 — 7 p.m.

@ Bowie HS Class 3A Matchups City View vs Dublin

Monday, February 21 — 6 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells HS Holliday vs Early

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells HS Nocona vs Peaster

Tuesday, February 22 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Chico HS Class 1A Matchups Electra vs Rotan

Monday, February 21 — 6 p.m.

@ Munday HS Benjamin vs Roby

Tuesday, February 22 — 8 p.m.

@ Hamlin HS Bowie vs Brock

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Jacksboro HS Class 4A Matchups Hirschi vs Gatesville

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Aledo HS Vernon vs Brownwood

Tuesday, February 22 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Graham HS Iowa Park vs Lampasas

Monday, February 21 — 6 p.m.

@ Abilene-Wylie Burkburnett vs Glen Rose

Tuesday, February 22 — 7 p.m.

@ Mineral Wells HS Class 2A Matchups Windthorst vs Cisco

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Breckenridge HS Archer City vs Hawley

Monday, February 21 — 6 p.m.

@ Graham HS Seymour vs Anson

Monday, February 21 — 7:30 p.m.

@ Munday HS Petrolia vs Albany

Tuesday, February 22 — 6 p.m.

@ Graham HS TAPPS Class 1A Matchup Christ Academy vs Irving Faustina

Tuesday, February 22 — 7:15 p.m.

@ Alvord HS

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest scores and highlights.