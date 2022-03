What the Tech: Why everyone will own an NFT

KFDX’s first black reporter looks back on challenges, …

Crime of the Week: Several flea market booths burglarized

4 year old allegedly slammed to ground by mom at …

Kiwanis Club seeking volunteers for pancake festival

Lawton shooting victim dead, police still investigating

Man fails attempt to pass urine test with fake sample

21st Annual Community Health Fair

EARLY VOTING NUMBERS

WF city staff, third-party collectors eye Tuesday’s …

2/28/22 Birthdays Anniversary