Bulldog Stadium unable to host home football games after structural report

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett Bulldogs will not be playing varsity football games at Bulldog Stadium in 2021.

According to a release, Burkburnett ISD made the decision after an engineering report showed support pipes for the concrete bleachers were rusting inside and out. The report recommended not putting any crowds in the bleachers until improvements are made.

The district is holding a special school board meeting on Tuesday night to determine the next steps for the safety of student athletes and fans.

Head football coach Brad Boyd and the athletic staff have moved the Bulldogs’ season opener to Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium Thursday, August 26, at 7 p.m. against Aubrey. The team may also play some home games at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

A revised varsity football schedule will be released soon.

Home games in Burkburnett are still planned for middle school, sub-varsity and Top of Texas Games. Fans will sit in the aluminum stands behind the north endzone and temporary bleachers which will be put behind the south endzone.