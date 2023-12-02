Burkburnett ISD announced the passing of head football coach and athletic director Brad Boyd after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Boyd came to Burkburnett in 2021, taking over the football program and helping spark a turnaround.

Last season, in 2022, the Bulldogs won 7 games and clinched a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. Burkburnett’s 7 wins were more than the previous three years combined.

This Fall Boyd’s Bulldogs earned another playoff berth, making it back to back appearances in the postseason.

Brad Boyd was 48 years old.