Burkburnett battled Canyon in a girls high school soccer bi-district round playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
The Lady Bulldogs won 1-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Burkburnett battled Canyon in a girls high school soccer bi-district round playoff game at Memorial Stadium.
The Lady Bulldogs won 1-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>