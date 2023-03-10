Burkburnett battled Grand Saline in a high school baseball game at the Walker Stallcup Invitational.
The Indians won 3-2.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Burkburnett battled Grand Saline in a high school baseball game at the Walker Stallcup Invitational.
The Indians won 3-2.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>