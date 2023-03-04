Burkburnett and Mineral Wells squared off on the soccer pitch for a district matchup.
The Bulldogs won 2-1.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
Burkburnett and Mineral Wells squared off on the soccer pitch for a district matchup.
The Bulldogs won 2-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>