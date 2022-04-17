Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs soccer player Hannah Rogers signed her NLI to continue her academic and athletic career at Midwestern State.

Back Row, Left to Right: Michael Ellifrits, Shelby White, Conner Moser, Patrick Birk, Asia Hollingsworth

Front Row, Left to Right: Casey Ellifrits, Hannah Rogers

Rogers was named the district 5-4A offensive MVP this season after scoring 21 goals and adding nine assists. She was an integral part of the Lady Bulldogs earning their first playoff win in 19 years.

As a four-year varsity starter Rogers racked up 56 career goals, earning her a spot in the record books. Rogers goes down as number two on the Burkburnett girls soccer all-time scoring list.