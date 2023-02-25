Cameron hosted Midwestern State for a Lone Star Conference softball game.
The Aggies won 7-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Cameron hosted Midwestern State for a Lone Star Conference softball game.
The Aggies won 7-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>