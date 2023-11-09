Christ Academy battled Prestonwood Christian Academy North in the TAPPS 1A volleyball state semifinals in Waco.
The Lady Warriors won in four sets, advancing to the state championship match on Friday November 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. in Waco.
by: M.J. Baird
