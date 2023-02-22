Christ Academy battled Prestonwood Christian Academy North in the TAPPS 1A girls high school basketball state semfinals.
The No. 7 Lady Lions defeated the No. 4 Lady Warriors 45-42.
by: M.J. Baird
by: M.J. Baird
