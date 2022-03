Lady Warriors get redemption after last year's loss.

WEST, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christ Academy Lady Warriors are TAPPS 1A State Basketball Champions!

The Lady Warriors had a rematch from last year’s loss to Cornerstone Christian and found redemption winning 31-25.

Christ Academy adds a third trophy to the case in the 2021-2022 school year after the volleyball team and boys basketball teams hoisted the state titles.

Tobin McDuff will have more on KFDX 3 News at 6 and MJ Baird will have all the highlights from the Lady Warriors win.