After over 15 years of involvement with MSU Athletics, women’s basketball head coach Christopher Reay has resigned.

Reay led the Mustangs to a 6-22 (4-18 LSC) record in 2022-23, tying for last place in the conference.

As a player for the men’s basketball team, Reay graduated from Midwestern State in 2007. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach for Noel Johnson in 2010.

After spending a decade as her top assistant, Reay was promoted to head coach after Johnson’s passing in 2020.

Over Reay’s three full seasons as head coach, Midwestern State sported a 35-48 record with two Lone Star Conference postseason tournament appearances.

A national search for the Mustangs next head coach begins immediately.