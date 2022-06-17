WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Twins from City View High School have signed letters of intent to play basketball at the College of Alameda in California.

The school doesn’t have a rich history on the the hardcourt, but that was part of the appeal.

So was teaming up with Cougar’s Head Coach Rhavi Bhambra, who has been recruiting the Whitten twins since they were freshman.

“We was at Hirschi, and we had a tournament out of town in the Dallas area, and this coach was a recruiter then. So back then he was just talking to us and last year….we had kept in contact with him,” Jaeden Whitten said. “He became the head coach of Alameda, and this year he said he’d love for us to come out and play with him. We just took the step and said we’ll go there even though its kind of far, but it’ll be a good experience for us.”

“His energy. He reminds me of Coach Morris alot. The way he talks to us. The confidence he has in us. So I just think that sold us to go there,” Chris Witten said.