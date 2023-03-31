City View hosted Vernon for a high school baseball district game.
The Lions won 9-0.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
City View hosted Vernon for a high school baseball district game.
The Lions won 9-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>