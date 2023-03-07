City View hosted Walters for a boys high school baseball doubleheader.
The teams tied game one 1-1, with the Blue Devils winning game two 8-3.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
City View hosted Walters for a boys high school baseball doubleheader.
The teams tied game one 1-1, with the Blue Devils winning game two 8-3.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>