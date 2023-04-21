At the Class 1A Region II golf tournament, student-athletes from Crowell, Munday and Northside qualified for state.

On the boys side, the Crowell team finished third at regionals which earns the Wildcats a state bid. Individually, Northside’s Carter Halencak qualified for state after a 2nd place finish at regionals.

As for the girls, no Texoma teams are advancing but two individuals are moving on. Munday’s Brooklyn Rodriguez and Crowell’s Hadley Henry both qualified. Henry becomes the first girls golf state qualifier in Crowell history.