Coaches announced for the 2021 Oil Bowl Classic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Coaches for the 84th Oil Bowl Classic were released on Wednesday afternoon.

This year’s event will include volleyball, basketball, and football all-star games. The football game will kick off Saturday, June 19.

The West All-Stars will be coached by Petrolia’s Mitch McLemore and Windthorst’s Chris Tackett. The East All-Stars will be led by Old High’s Grant Freeman and Lindsay’s Jeff Smiley.

The basketball coaches will be Seymour’s Rusty Gilbreath and City View’s Bobby Morris on the boys side. The girls all-star coaches will be Graham’s Ky Graham and Archer City’s Amy Huseman.

Graham’s Marci Faulk and Rider’s Alysha Humpert will serve as the volleyball coaches for the 2021 all-star game.