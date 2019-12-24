Derrick Ponder Transfers to Midwestern State

The Midwestern State Mustangs may have found their next starting quarterback, and for a team that has seen some struggles at the position, they should welcome him with open arms.

Former Iowa Park quarterback Derrick Ponder will be joining the Mustangs next semester, and will play his senior season on the football field next fall.

He transfers here from Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Ponder started at QB for the Tigers in three games last season, and found himself in a fight for starting time this season at a crowded position group. Jackson state also has seen two coaching changes since ponder first committed in 2017.

The Tigers went 4-8 this season, and 3-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play.

Ponder played two seasons at Iowa Park before transferring to Bells.

Derrick is the son of former Iowa Park, Rider, and Petrolia football coach Scott Ponder.