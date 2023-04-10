Boys and girls soccer coaches from around District 4-4A have voted on the end-of-year awards. Athletes who play on Texoma teams are listed below:
Girls:
District MVP – Alinessa Salinas
Co-Offensive MVP – Meagan Perry, Jayden Johnson
Midfielder MVP – Brooklyn Amador
Co-Defensive MVP – Kinsley Amburn, Zoe Overfield
Goalkeeper MVP – Leah Vasquez
Offensive Newcomer – Hallie Wagoner, Sophia Schlieper
Defensive Newcomer – Emma Fritzsch
Coach of the year – Misty Mills
1st Team All-District
Aidan Herrera, Avery Herrera, Luciana Borrego, Malayasia Larque, Kamryn Myers, Marta Martinez-Lopez, Daisy Carmosino, Melany Simental, Taylor Lauster, Katy Mills, Isabel Edwards
2nd Team All-District
Karla River, Jasmine Montgomery, Carson Lipscomb, Lorelai St. Sauver, Camilla Diaz, Nevaeh Garza, Macee Wilde, Emma Mills, Alessandra Cornejo, Maydsen Norford
Boys:
District MVP – Jace Starling
Offensive MVP – Cayden Woodard
Midfielder MVP – Gabriel Borjon
Co-Defensive MVP – David Casillas, Pat Maldonado
Co-Goalkeeper MVP – Ayden Ramirez
Utility Player MVP – Bryan Sanchez
Offensive Newcomer – Marty Hale
Defensive Newcomer – Emiliano Porras
Coach of the year – Cameron Castro
1st Team All-District
Lupe Anguiano, Eliseo Anguiano, Marco Corona, Carlos Astudillo, Obed Modesto, Elias Barron, Isaac Ponce, Rylan Stringfellow, Alessio Piscopo, Griffen Johnston, Easton Hedge
2nd Team All-District
Juan Corona, Francisco Lugo, Kenton Evans, Nico Camacho, Alejandro De Aguero, Alfredo Serna, Jake Rooney, Alex Russell, Jace Gill, Jesus Lucio