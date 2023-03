Rider softball began its district schedule welcoming Forth Worth Brewer to Sunrise Optimist. Meanwhile City View hosted Old High for a non-district game.

On the baseball diamond, Burkburnett hosted Old High in a district contest and City View welcomed Walters for a non-district game.

Wichita Falls hosted a soccer double header at Memorial Stadium as OId High welcomed Mineral Wells for boys and girls games.

Tobin McDuff brings you the latest highlights and scores from around Texoma sports!