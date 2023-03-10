6pm Sportscast:

10pm Sportscast

Rider hosts Saginaw for a boys/girls soccer doubleheader at Memorial Stadium.

Hirschi and Burkburnett square off in the final district game of the year.

On the softball diamond, plenty of tournament action from around our area. Meanwhile the Rider Lady Raiders are already into district play and welcomed Azle to Wichita Falls.

Three Texoma talent signed National Letters of Intent today, including a division one rodeo commit from Iowa Park.

Plus the latest scores from around Texoma sports in baseball, softball and tennis!