Electra hiring hometown star to turn around basketball program

Kenni Patton is coming home.

Electra is set to name the Electra alum as its new girls’ basketball coach.

Patton has been at Class 6A Mansfield High School the past 15 seasons, the last four as the head coach.

She earned district coach of the year honors this season after leading the Tigers to the program’s first playoff win since 2007.

She says she is excited about the challenge of turning the Electra program around. There is no secret as to why she is making the move. She is returning home.

The Electra School Board is expected to make the hiring official on Monday night.

