Student-athletes from Rider, Old High, Iowa Park and Munday put the pen to paper on Wednesday, signing their National Letter of Intent.

Ashlynn Knight is off to Midwestern State to play soccer. Jordan Connolly will play volleyball for the Clarendon Bulldogs. C.J. Miser and Janson Bernard are teammates on the Iowa Park baseball team, and they will continue to be teammates on the diamond at Baptist Bible College. Chris Garcia, from Munday, signed to play football at McMurry.