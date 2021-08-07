FNF Preview: Petrolia Pirates – August 7, 2021

We continue our annual month-long slate of Friday Night Football previews by transitioning to the 11-man teams. First up, the Petrolia Pirates.
For a centralized homepage of all the 2021 Friday Night Football season previews, click here.
by: M.J. BairdPosted: / Updated:
We continue our annual month-long slate of Friday Night Football previews by transitioning to the 11-man teams. First up, the Petrolia Pirates.
For a centralized homepage of all the 2021 Friday Night Football season previews, click here.