In a Tweet on Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced the hiring of JT Barrett as an offensive assistant coach.

Barrett, a class of 2013 Rider graduate and former Ohio State standout, joins the NFL franchise after retiring from the CFL in the Spring.

After going undrafted out of college, Barrett signed as a free agent with New Orleans in 2018. He spent time on and off the Saints practice squad, as well as other stints with the Seahawks and Steelers.

Most recently, Barrett was under contract with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League.

NFL Netork’s Ian Rappaport reports that Barrett will work with the quarterbacks in Detroit.