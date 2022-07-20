Parker Kelly has signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Colorado Rockies.

After a breakout senior year with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kelly set himself up to be drafted. He batted .284 with 10 home runs and 48 runs batted in. The third baseman led the team with 19 doubles and six stolen bases, on his way to receiving Big 12 honorable mention.

But Kelly, a class of 2017 Rider graduate, didn’t see his name called in the 20 rounds of 2022 MLB Draft.

“I probably sat on the couch all day and didn’t say a word, just looking at my phone,” Kelly said. “It was kind of depressing for a little bit, but I knew the Lord has a plan for everything.”

As the draft was nearing its end, Kelly got a call from the Rockies organization offering him a contract as an undrafted free agent.

“I didn’t hesitate to take it,” he said. “It’s a blessing, I’m excited to get the opportunity to continue playing. It’s every little kids dream.”

Now Kelly reports to Scottsdale, Arizona where the Rockies rookie league team plays. He and the rest of the organization’s draft picks/undrafted free agents will go through an introductory mini-camp, hopefully seeing game action in the coming weeks.

The Arizona Complex League season runs through the end of August.